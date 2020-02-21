



Looking for the best hair extensions near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair extension outlets in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for hair extensions.

Looking to visit the latest trending spots? There’s no time like the present, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to rise in February in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Daily spending at Stockton-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 23% in February over the month before.

1. Ayla Davis Hair

First on the list is Ayla Davis Hair. Located at 1563 Woodland Drive in Swain Oaks, the hair stylist and makeup artist spot, which offers hair extensions and more, is the highest-rated hair extension spot in Stockton, boasting five stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lux Salon

Next up is the University’s Lux Salon, situated at 2337 Pacific Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the hair stylist spot, which offers hair extensions and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Salon Serendipity

Creekside’s Salon Serendipity, located at 1955 Lucile Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the makeup artist and hair stylist spot, which offers hair extensions and more, 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews.

