



MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man accused of taking more than 100 pieces of mail in Mountain House.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Jeremy Richard early Friday morning and found two large bags containing mail inside his vehicle. The deputies also located burglary tools and handmade keys that fit into commonly-used mailboxes.

READ: Deputies Investigating ‘Huge’ Increase In Mailbox Thefts In Cameron Park

So far, investigators have identified at least 20 victims.

Richard arrested for possessing burglary tools and the theft or possession of personal identifying information.

The sheriff’s office recommends people pick up their mail frequently to reduce the risk of mail theft.