STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton Police Department civilian employee has been arrested on suspicion of driving to work drunk.

The arrest happened on Thursday afternoon. Stockton police say 62-year-old Hope Gillespie showed up at work at the department’s Market Street operations building and looked to be under the influence of alcohol.

An investigation started immediately and police say she was found to have driven to work while under the influence.

Gillespie was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on DUI charges.

The police department has placed Gillespie on administrative leave.