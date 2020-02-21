STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is underway for a suspect accused of hitting a security guard with a pickaxe during an armed robbery at a jeweler in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

Authorities said the robbery happened just after 4:10 a.m. on Friday at Kevin Schimke Jewelers on the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police said a suspect forced entry into an adjacent building and used a large pickaxe to break through a wall to gain access to the jeweler.

Stockton PD said the suspect took property from the business and attempted to get away. A security guard on duty at the business attempted to stop the suspect, prompting the suspect to swing the pickaxe at the security guard, which caused minor injuries.

Police said the victim then unsuccessfully attempted to pepper spray and deploy a taser.

The suspect was seen leaving in a red four-door sedan. They were described as a Hispanic male adult wearing light-colored clothing.

No further information has been released at this time.