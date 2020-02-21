SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic is clogged along a major south Sacramento road Friday morning due to a crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. along S Watt Avenue, between Fruitridge and Elder Creek roads.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two sedans and a big rig were involved.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Tow trucks are now on scene, but one lane of S Watt Avenue remains closed due to the crash. Expect severe traffic delays if traveling through the area.