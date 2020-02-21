SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Solano County deputies said they stopped a suspected DUI driver who was speeding with expired registration before discovering a loaded gun and pre-packed marijuana for sale inside of the vehicle.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Thursday evening on Highway 12.

Law enforcement spotted the driver, Nicklaus Pangelinan, 27, of Suisun City, speeding on the highway with expired tags and initiated a traffic stop.

The smell of burnt marijuana came from inside of the vehicle and a rolled blunt sat on the dashboard, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded gun without a serial number, large amounts of cash and pre-packaged marijuana for sale, the sheriff’s office said.

Swipe left for more photos.

s olano1 (credit: Solano County Sheriff)

solano 3 (credit: Solano County Sheriff)

solano 2 (credit: Solano County Sheriff)

A record check showed that Pangelinan was a convicted felon, which makes it illegal to be in possession of any weapons, deputies said.

Pangelinan was taken into custody without incident.