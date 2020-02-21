



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Unified School District could soon be laying off dozens of teachers.

In a Thursday night meeting, the district approved a motion to lay off 82 full-time equivalent positions. Of those positions on the chopping block, 54 are kindergarten to twelfth-grade teachers. Another 24 of those positions are already vacant.

District officials say they expect to send out only about 33 layoff notices due to anticipated resignations or retirements.

The motion comes as the school district faces a projected budget shortfall of nearly $20 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Final layoff notices are expected to go out by May 15.