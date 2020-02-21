RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in connection with a Rancho Cordova homicide case involving a woman’s body found inside of a burning car in July 2019.

The sheriff’s office released footage of the person of interest in a Facebook post on Friday.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, deputies responded just after 5 a.m. on July 24, 2019, to help with a vehicle fire incident. While firefighters were putting out the flames, a body was found inside.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was identified as Kara Delozier, 37.

Authorities are searching for a man captured in surveillance video from two separate businesses in the area the just over an hour before the deputies’ response to the scene.

Anyone with information on the man in the surveillance footage is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.