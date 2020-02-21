SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County Public Health officials have announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Sacramento County.

Sacramento County Public Health said the confirmed case is travel-related. Officials said the individual returned from China to the United States on Feb. 2 and has since self-quarantined and taken precautionary measures upon their return home. The individual began displaying mild symptoms during the self-quarantine.

Sacramento County Public Health said a clinical specimen was collected from the individual and sent to the CDC for testing, where the infection was confirmed.

“Currently, the individual is asymptomatic, but will remain home for mandatory isolation until cleared by Sacramento County Public Health,” the office said in a press release. “Sacramento County Public Health’s investigation determined that currently, the public’s risk of exposure is extremely low.”

The Sacramento County Public Health Department said they have coordinated a system with healthcare providers to identify potential other cases of the virus for infection control.

Officials said they want to remind residents that all confirmed cases in the US have been travel-related and that they believe the public risk is low.

“Cases in the U.S., including this first case in Sacramento County, have primarily been travel-related. The risk of COVID-19 to the U.S. public continues to be low,” Sacramento County Department of Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson said. “Sacramento County health providers are continuing to be vigilant, monitoring for acute respiratory illness, and gathering recent travel information to detect any new COVID-19 cases.”