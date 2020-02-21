EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Some crime-fighting pups fit for a Viking tale are making major busts that would make the Norse gods proud.

Two local police K9s, Odin from El Dorado County, and Thor from Tuolumne County are helping keep their communities safe.

K9 Odin recently seized $568,000 of cash that criminals were attempting to smuggle into California. The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office says Odin has seized more than a million dollars in the past month.

Thor works for the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office a found a gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Jamestown. The bust led to three people behind bars and several felony charges.