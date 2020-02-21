SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The new design for the replacement I Street Bridge is being unveiled on Friday.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Congresswoman Doris Matsui and other officials are scheduled to unveil the new design at a press conference at 9 a.m.

Nine new, modern designs have been under consideration. San Francisco-based architecture firm T.Y. Lin International was selected to design and build the new bridge, which is expected to be complete by 2022.

An effort to replace the aging I Street Bridge, built in 1911, has been underway for a while. The original bridge was designed at a time before buses – and when the most-common car was the Ford Model T.

Plans for the new bridge have also included a new bicycle and pedestrian crossing.