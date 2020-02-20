



Visiting Old Sacramento, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a doughnut shop to a tattoo parlor.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Old Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Danny’s Mini Donuts

Photo: a b./Yelp

Topping the list is Danny’s Mini Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts, desserts and ice cream. Located at 900 Second St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp.

The miniature doughnuts, which are made fresh daily, come in chocolate, vanilla, powdered sugar and cinnamon-sugar. There are also sweet potato, peach cobbler and cherry pies.

2. River City Tattoo

Photo: river city tattoo/Yelp

Next up is art gallery, tattoo and piercing spot River City Tattoo, situated at 1021 Second St., Suite 200. With 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The tattoo shop offers custom tattoos by award-winning tattoo artists, according to its website. Body piercing is also offered, including industrial/bar, eyebrow, lip and tongue.

3. Evangeline’s Costume Mansion

Photo: evangeline’s costume mansion/Yelp

Evangeline’s Costume Mansion, a spot to score costumes and wigs, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 113 K St., 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews.

The costume shop offers three floors with more than 10 rooms of different costumes, accessories, toys and novelties to purchase and explore.

4. Sweet Turtles

photo: scott d./yelp

Sweet Turtles, a candy store, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1017 Second St. to see for yourself.

Here, you’ll find a wide selection of handmade chocolate candies, gifts and ice cream. There’s also fudge, chocolate covered Oreos, frozen chocolate bananas, milkshakes and more.

