



— An Ohio woman who “repeatedly” called 911 because her parents cut off her cell phone service is facing a felony charge, according to court documents.

Seloni Khetarpal, 36, of Jackson Township, was arrested Feb. 13 after calling the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center after she was told “only call for police assistance for legitimate purposes.”

“I feel unsafe,” Khetarpal is heard telling an operator in a 911 call posted by CBS affiliate WOIO. “I’ve been unable to call for help or any of my friends.”

911 AUDIO: A 36-year-old woman was arrested by Jackson Township Police after she repeatedly called 911, because her parents cut off her cell phone service. https://t.co/SLSqVZy6Y4 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 19, 2020

Khetarpal was “belligerent” and insisted that it was a legitimate reason to call 911, according to a criminal complaint published by The Smoking Gun.

Khetarpal was subsequently arrested and booked into the Stark County jail. She charged with disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.

She was released Feb. 14 on $2,500 bond and is due in court Feb. 27.