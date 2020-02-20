STOCKTON (CBS13) — A large warehouse fire erupted in Stockton Thursday night, destroying three warehouses.

A witness said when this fire first broke out it was large and out of control. Flames consumed multiple warehouses, and firefighters say three warehouses are a complete loss.

Inside these warehouses are a lot of local businesses. The owners stood outside waiting for updates and hoping their shops aren’t damaged beyond repair.

Joe Clegg who owns a car repair shop in the complex. He says about $150,000 worth of equipment and cars in his shop could be at risk.

https://twitter.com/AnnaGilesTV/status/1230721387758641153

“Standbys like this, you sit and wait, and that’s all you can do. You worry about it and hopefully, it comes out ok in the end,” Clegg said.

Stockton Police also said they were flying their drone to give an aerial view of the fire to firefighters when it crashed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire investigators will remain on the scene overnight to continue trying to figure out what happened.

Crews also remained on the scene to make sure all the hotspots were out.