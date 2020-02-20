



SONORA (CBS13) — A man is accused of swinging a metal bat at multiple people, including a one-year-old child, before he was taken down by police.

It all started Thursday afternoon on Greenly Road when officers were called for a man chasing people with the bat. Witnesses say 45-year-old Joseph Worthington was yelling and threatening people.

READ: 2 Folsom Restaurant Workers Suspected Of Giving Alcohol To Minor Who Later Died In Fiery Crash

At one point, police said he went into an apartment and swung the bat at a victim

Worthington was arrested after a foot chase. He is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.