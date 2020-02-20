CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A custody exchange between parents turned violent, ending with a grandfather accidentally shooting his adult son.

The incident happened in Calaveras County on Tuesday. Deputies say a fight broke out between two men during an arranged child custody exchange at a gas station in Valley Springs.

The father of one of the men, 62-year-old Darrell Allen, tried to break up the fight while holding a gun and ended up shooting his son Dominic, 31, in the arm.

Deputies learned Dominic and Cevin Ford, 27, got into a fight during the exchange between Dominic and the mother of his child.

Thankfully, no children were hurt and the victim is expected to be okay.

No charges have been filed in the case.