LINCOLN (CBS13) — The search is on for an alleged baby formula thief in Lincoln.

Lincoln police say a man was caught on surveillance video stealing more than $1,000 in baby formula from Target. They say he may be the same man who stole from the store last month.

Can you help identify this suspect? On 2/12/20 this suspect stole more than $1,000 in baby formula from Target. This suspect appears to be the same individual who stole formula from the same store on 1/2. If you can help, please call (916)645-4040 and reference LPD Case #20-267. pic.twitter.com/uo6Xd5HicT — LincolnPolice (@LincolnPolice) February 20, 2020

Baby formula is a popular target for thieves because of its high price and demand.