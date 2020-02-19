SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a body was found after a fire at a Shingle Springs home on Wednesday.

The scene was along Hillwood Drive. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the person’s body was found during a structure fire.

Firefighters have extinguished the flames and there is no threat of fire to the area, authorities say.

Crime scene investigators, El Dorado County Fire, and sheriff’s detectives remain at the scene.

No details about the person found dead have been released at this point.