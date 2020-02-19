ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police say a person was found dead in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 9200 block of Survey Road. Elk Grove police say they got a call just after 9 a.m. about a person down at a business in the area and soon found a person dead.

#HappeningNow Elk Grove Police are investigating a death at this business. We just arrived on scene and are waiting for additional information from police @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/GGAgCKcTnK — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) February 19, 2020

Officers are now investigating the scene.

No other information about the investigation, including any details about the person found dead, has been released at this point.

More information come.