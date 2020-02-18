TRACY (CBS13) – Deputies who were in the right place at the right time tackled a robbery suspect in Tracy Monday night.

The incident started just before 9 p.m. when deputies responded to the Chevron gas station on Eleventh Street to investigate an armed robbery. A little while later, deputies were alerted about a liquor store that was being robbed just a few minutes away from the gas station.

Deputies got to the scene in time to see a suspect pointing a gun around inside the liquor store.

A clerk came running out and was taken to safety by a deputy. Then a suspect carrying cash and cigars ran out – and was quickly tackled by another deputy.

Deputies eventually arrested two suspects, but one is still on the run. Both were juveniles and have been linked to the previous Chevron gas station robbery.

A BB gun was used in the robberies, deputies say.