SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some Employees at the State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in downtown Sacramento (CDCR) had to leave work early Tuesday after water was shut off to their building.

The building, which houses administrative offices, is at 1515 S Street. At around 12:30 p.m., employees were allowed to go home because of a non-functioning water main, according to CDCR spokesperson Dana Simas.

Simas did not explain the cause of the water main outage.

Employees are being told to return to work on Wednesday at the regular start time.