ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove police officer rescued a driver last week from a car fire after a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, Officer Houston responded to the crash and found the engine compartment was on fire and the driver was still inside.

The body-camera video shows Officer Houston as he speaks with the driver who is trapped in the car on the passenger side. The flames start to grow as Houston tries the door handles and eventually breaks the window to help the driver out.

Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.