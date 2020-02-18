MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested three people in connection to the late Valentine’s Day night killing of a man in Modesto.

Modesto police say 25-year-old Joel Vasquez-Barragan was found shot several times near the intersection of South Conejo Avenue and Oregon Drive back on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Working through the weekend, detectives were able to identify several suspects in the case.

On Monday, search warrants were served at two homes in Ceres and three people were arrested: 26-year-old Armando Suarez, 19-year-old Bryant Ramirez and 24-year-old Edgar Ramirez.

Police say Suarez and Bryant Ramirez are facing murder, robbery and conspiracy charges. Edgar Ramirez is facing arson, conspiracy and accessory to murder charges.

Detectives note that their investigation is still active.