



MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man has been sentenced to five consecutive life terms in prison in the 2015 killing of five family members.

Martin Martinez was charged with murder in the July 2015 deaths of his mother, a five-year-old niece, his girlfriend Amanda Crews, her six-year-old daughter and his own six-month-old daughter with Crews.

The crimes made Martinez eligible for the death penalty. However, prosecutors arraigned a plea deal where Martinez pleaded guilty to the five murders in exchange for consecutive life sentences.

Martinez also pleaded guilty to a separate 2014 case where he was charged with manslaughter for the death of Crews’ two-year-old son.

With the plea deal, Martinez has been sentenced to five consecutive life terms in prison.

He will not be eligible for parole.