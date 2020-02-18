



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some Americans that have been quarantined at Travis Air Force Base due to the coronavirus outbreak are now headed home.

A group of those evacuees were bused to the Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday morning to fly out. They are among more than 170 evacuees who arrived at Travis AFB on Feb. 5.

RELATED: Officials Say 14 Coronavirus Cases From Cruise Didn’t Show Signs Of Virus Before Boarding Planes To US

The people released on Tuesday were evacuated from the Wuhan region of China – the area believed to be the heart of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The evacuees have been under quarantine for the past two weeks, but none of this first group tested positive for the virus.

According to the CDC, all other remaining people who were flown out of Wuhan are expected to complete their 14-day quarantine.

A new group of evacuees, this time evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan, arrived at Travis AFB on Sunday night. Among the passengers, 14 tested positive for coronavirus.

All the evacuees from that second round are being kept separate from the passengers near the end of their quarantine, the CDC says.

Those who tested positive have been flown to Nebraska for treatment.