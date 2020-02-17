



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Park Rangers are investigating after two horses were shot with pellet guns at Gibson Ranch.

Gibson Ranch is a serene setting for horseback riding and an escape from the city. The calm came to a quick end when a pair of horses here were each hit with the gunshots.

Sweetie was hit in the hindquarters five times and Daytona was hit in the chest twice. Both were checked out by vets and are okay now.

Zack Leyden owns the horses and is the CEO of Trail Brothers at Gibson Ranch.

“It’s hard to believe somebody would come here, and do something so criminal,” Leyden said. “It was four o’clock in the afternoon with hundreds of people at the ranch. It’s absurd. I can’t believe that someone would do that or get away with that.”

The horses were in a pasture close to a roadway when they were shot on Sunday afternoon. A trainer found the pair frantic, sweating, and bloody.

Sacramento County Park Rangers are searching for leads in the case, and discussing new safety precautions, like possible added patrols and surveillance cameras.

“It could have been a drive-by,” Sacramento County Park Ranger Sergeant Elmer Marzan said. “To point a gun, a BB gun or a pellet gun, at a defenseless creature makes no sense.”

Someone taking aim at Gibson Ranch and hitting two horses.

“I can’t believe it,” Leyden said.

Now a country-style Sacramento County oasis is at the center of a criminal investigation. Park Rangers say so far there is no clear motive in this case.