FOLSOM (CBS13) — A popular swimming and kayaking area of Lake Natoma is now closed through the summer.

A major renovation project is now underway at Negro Bar in Folsom. The swim beach area and day-use parking facilities in the western portion of the park are expected to be closed through October.

Other areas of the park will not be affected by the construction.

The project will bring some much-needed upgrades to the park’s facilities and make it more ADA accessible. The new features include: