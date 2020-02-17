FOLSOM (CBS13) — A popular swimming and kayaking area of Lake Natoma is now closed through the summer.
A major renovation project is now underway at Negro Bar in Folsom. The swim beach area and day-use parking facilities in the western portion of the park are expected to be closed through October.
Other areas of the park will not be affected by the construction.
The project will bring some much-needed upgrades to the park’s facilities and make it more ADA accessible. The new features include:
- New interpretive panels that highlight the area’s historic, natural and cultural resources.
- ADA accessible walkways to the swim beach.
- New stairway access to the beach.
- A new restroom facility.
- A new paddle sport concession facility and Junior Lifeguard facility.
- Improved picnic facilities with picnic tables, shade ramadas, barbecues, trashcans, and additional group picnic sites.
- Converting an existing gravel area into additional paved parking.