Life Time: LifeTime.Life
Sami’s Circuit: http://www.SamiKader.com
THE EMOJI WORKOUT
Pushups (arm muscle emoji)
Dead Bugs (bug emoji)
Walking Lunges (male & female walker emoji)
Dolphin Plank (dolphin emoji)
Hammer Curls (hammer emoji)
Overhead Press (male & female holding hand in the air emoji)
BABY BLUES AND POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION
http://www.kp.org
https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/health-wellness/maternity/baby-101/postpartum-care/pregnancy-depression
Jamie Vilinskas, Creator, Lodi Live
http://www.GoodNewsLodiLive.com
CELEBRATING LILLY’S BIRTHDAY WITH THE SPCA
MEL RAPTON HONDA SACRAMENTO
FEB. 22ND 10AM-1PM
https://www.sspca.org/post/lillys-birthday-party-mel-rapton-honda
INSTAGRAM @kristiallure
YouTube: Kristi Allure
D’S SMOKIN PIT
1800 DEL PASO BLVD #101, SACRAMENTO
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraising with West Campus students at Vince’s Ristorante
Apple Berry Cobbler Recipe