



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — D’s Smokin Pit, a family-run barbeque joint slinging smoked meats to the masses, fell victim to vandalism on Valentine’s Day.

The attacker used a crowbar to smash open the bbq spot’s windows, leaving behind broken glass and thousands of dollars worth of damages.

Owner Daryl Collins is known for his family environment and his work with the community. He opened the restaurant five years ago and says it’s been attacked six times including vandalism, break-ins, and theft.

Collins says despite another setback, he won’t let it stop him from continuing to do good.

“We’ve actually been doing a lot of youth programs, music activities since 2004,” Collins said. “We work with social security beneficiaries and veterans.”

His nonprofit, Voices of Inspiration, is dedicated to helping others.

Sam Scott has known Collins since 1979 and says he’s one of the friendliest and kindest people he knows.

“Why would you want to hurt our restaurant when all he’s trying to do is bring good times,” Scott said. “What person would want to do this to a man like Daryl?”

Collins reported the incident to the Sacramento Police Department. A suspect has not been identified.