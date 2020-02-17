



Looking to sample the best barbecue around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Looking to visit the latest hotspots? There’s no time like the present, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to climb in February in the Sacramento area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily transactions at Sacramento-area restaurants last year rose by 19% in February over the month before.

1. Momo’s Meat Market

photo: judith e./yelp

First on the list is MoMo’s Meat Market. Located at 5776 Broadway in Tahoe Park, the spot to score barbecue and more is the highest-rated barbecue spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 786 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roxie Deli And Barbeque

Photo: tonie a./Yelp

Next up is East Sacramento’s Roxie Deli and Barbeque, situated at 3340 C St. With 4.5 stars out of 784 reviews on Yelp, the deli, which offers barbecue and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. MacQue’s Barbeque

Photo: regina n./Yelp

Elder Creek’s MacQue’s Barbeque, located at 8101 Elder Creek Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and more four stars out of 182 reviews.

4. Gen Korean BBQ House

Photo: gen korean bbq house/Yelp

A location of the chain Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean spot that offers barbecue and more in Arden Fair, is another go-to, with four stars out of 655 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1689 Arden Way, Suite 1148 to see for yourself.

