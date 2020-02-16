NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Six minors are in the hospital with major injuries following a head-on crash with a suspected DUI driver in North Highlands on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the collision happened at around 6:40 p.m. near Auburn Boulevard and Hemlock Street.

A Nissan Sentra was traveling eastbound on Auburn Boulevard attempted to turn onto Hemlock Street and collided head-on with a Chevy Malibu traveling westbound on Auburn, officers said.

The Malibu contained the driver and five juvenile passengers, CHP said. All six were transported to the hospital with major, but non-life-threatening injuries CHP said.

The driver of the Nissan, Brandon Davis Cowles, 26, was arrested at the scene under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Cowles was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is being held without eligibility for bail.

