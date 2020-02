Tell Me Something Good Pt. 2The Host’s are sharing your good news!

13 hours ago

Bobby Jackson Basketball CampSacramento Kings alum Bobby Jackson is starting a basketball academy to help develop talent in our local area. Today we’re learning more about the skills camp!

14 hours ago

Slice App to OrderDo you love pizza as much as we do?! Tina is learning more about the special app called Slice!

14 hours ago

Relationship Tips Pt. 2We have more relationship tips with Gina Harris!

14 hours ago

“Speed” Date on a Roller Coaster Pt. 2Sabrina Silva has more from Speed Dating on a Roller Coaster at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom!

14 hours ago