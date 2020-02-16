STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a girl, 14, accused of stabbing another woman and hitting an officer on Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Willow Street.

The teen is accused of stabbing a woman, 21, after the two were in an argument. Stockton PD said the arrestee struck an officer while she was being detained.

The unidentified girl was arrested and booked on charges of attempted homicide, terrorist threats, battery on an officer and resisting arrest.