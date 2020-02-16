



— Stockton police said they are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery in Stockton early Sunday.

The Stockton Police Department said the robbery happened at around 5 a.m. near train tracks in the ara of Stanislaus and Taylor streets in the Seaport District.

The unidentified victim, 24, was driving in the area and came to a stop at train tracks when he was approached by two suspects, police said.

Officers said one of the suspects was armed with a black handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects left the scene on foot, police said.

No suspect information was released other than they were two men.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.