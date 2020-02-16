



In search of a new favorite Greek spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

The Stockton area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at restaurants in April, and second-most in February, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Total affected businesses at Stockton-area restaurants last year rose by 7% in February over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 9% in April.

1. Kabob & Gyro House

Photo: carmen h./Yelp

First on the list is Kabob & Gyro House. Located at 225 E. Channel St. downtown, the Greek, Mediterranean and halal spot is the highest-rated Greek restaurant in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp.

2. Go Falafel Greek Food

Next up is the University’s Go Falafel Greek Food, situated at 236 W. Alpine Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Greek spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Yasoo Yani Restaurant

Photo: lisa c./Yelp

Downtown’s Yasoo Yani Restaurant, located at 326 E. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers salads and more, four stars out of 128 reviews.

