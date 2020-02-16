ESCALON (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to a burglary at a business in Escalon in early February, the Escalon Police Department said.

Escalon PD said the burglary happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 2 at Shorty’s Pub and Grill.

Police said video evidence gathered from the business identified Randall Elson, 33, of Escalon, as one of the burglary suspects.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Elson and advise the public to avoid attempting to stop or detain him if spotted. At this time, it is unknown how man suspects in total there are.

anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elson is asked to contact Escalon PD at 209-838-7093.