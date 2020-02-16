MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man in Modesto on Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol Modesto said.

CHP said officers received a call of a traffic collision just before 10:30 p.m. along Sturh Road, just west of McClintock Road.

The victim, a 71-year-old male pedestrian, was located lying unconscious in the roadway. Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, CHP said.

Officers said the driver fled the scene and the vehicle they are looking for is a sedan with a missing driver’s side mirror and possible front end damage.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact CHP at 209-356-2900.

No further information has been released at this time.