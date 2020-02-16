YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A 62-year-old man is dead after crashing into a tree Sunday morning in Yuba County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said they received reports just after 9 a.m. of a traffic collision in the area of westbound Marysville Road, just west of Middle Brook Way.

CHP said responding officers located the involved vehicle along the southern shoulder of Marysville Road. Medical personnel pronounced the unidentified driver dead at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.