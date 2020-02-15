TRACY (CBS13) — A young kid was arrested after police said they attempted to rob a Tracy liquor store with a replica gun on Saturday night, the Tracy Police Department said.

Tracy PD said the incident happened at around 9:10 p.m. at Pete’s Liquor.

During the attempted robbery, the store clerk was able to press the robbery alarm button to notify officers, authorities said.

Responding officers were able to take the juvenile into custody and seize what they said they believe is a replica gun.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The individual’s identity has not been released.