SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A plane landed safely at Sacramento International Airport after losing power on Saturday.

Video from inside the plane, sent to us from a passenger onboard, shows moments after the pilot was able to safely land the plane just outside the airport.

My flight this morning lost all electrical power headed into SMF and the pilot manually landed the plane away from the airport. We hit the ground so hard the cockpit door burst open. I assume the fire trucks were there in case he couldn’t pull off the landing pic.twitter.com/p21K6aCNtV — Alex Caruso’s Barber (@FlyLikeJayy) February 16, 2020

“In my 21 years as a pilot I have never experienced anything like this,” the pilot said over the intercom.

Officials said the plane had electrical issues, but everyone landed safely. No injuries were reported.