MODESTO (CBS13) — A man was pronounced dead after detectives located him down in the roadway in Modesto on Friday night, authorities said.

The Modesto Police Department said they received reports at around 11 p.m. of a man down in the roadway near Oregon Drive and South Conejo Avenue.

Detectives arrived and located the individual, who was identified as Modesto resident Joel Vasquez Barragan, 25, and later pronounced dead.

Modesto PD’s Violent Crime Unit responded to take over the investigation.

No further details have been released regarding the situation.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-541-4636.