FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A man wanted in connection with a violent assault was arrested Thursday in Fairfield, authorities said.

The Fairfield Police Department said they received a call shortly before noon on Thursday regarding a wanted suspect in a residence on the 4900 block of Brittany Drive.

The suspect was identified as Adam Perez, 26, who police said was wanted for a violent assault that happened the night before.

Fairfield PD said the family who lived in the home returned Thursday to find Perez there. Police said Perez made threats to harm a family member and was feared to have a weapon.

Police responded to the scene and attempted for several hours to get Perez to come out of the residence. Officers used several techniques, such as chemical tear gas, but Perez remained inside the home.

A SWAT team, with the assistance of a K9, entered the home and located Perez hiding in a commercial style cooler/freezer — one that you would typically find in a convenience store for beverages, police said.

Perez was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of the K9 and a taser.

Perez was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and was booked into the county jail for several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury and criminal threats, Fairfield PD said.