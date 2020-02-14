SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kayla Bridges was home alone just a few weeks ago when she heard someone break into her apartment.

She hid in her closet and waited for the thief to leave. When she emerged, she realized part of her valuable “Magic Cards” collection was gone. She says the decks that were stolen are worth thousands.

Bridges plays “Magic Cards” professionally all around the country and is known throughout the card-playing community. Police say that’s why this crime was most likely committed by someone she knows.

The thief didn’t steal electronics or anything else of value, just the cards. Bridges says they must have known what playing cards she owned and where they were.

So far, police have not identified a suspect.