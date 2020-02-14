PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Nearly 100 mailboxes were hit in a string of thefts across Placer County on Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the incident occurred sometime Thursday evening along Auburn Folsom Road spanning from Newcastle to Granite Bay.

No suspect information has been released as of yet.

The sheriff’s office warns residents to check their mailboxes daily as tax season is underway and sensitive documents may arrive through the mail.

Deputies recommend tracking billing cycles, monitoring statements, and reviewing credit reports.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office investigations division at 530-889-7830.