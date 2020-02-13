Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, who on staff would you let plan a trip for you?

15 hours ago

Local MLS Soccer Star Pt. 2Julissa Ortiz is back with soccer superstar, Tommy Thompson as he prepares for the upcoming MLS season!

15 hours ago

Occupy Love SacramentoSabrina Silva was learning about a local program that’s helping kids across the world create their own music while also giving them the resources to shine!

15 hours ago

Sprint to The Slopes Pt. 11We heard from the winners, so it was only fair we checked in on how Team Bob aka Team Tina, was handling the loss…

15 hours ago

Good Day Rewind (2/12/20)In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!

15 hours ago