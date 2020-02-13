MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a college student and attempting to steal a car in Modesto on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon near Modesto Junior College along College Avenue.

Modesto PD said Sherman August, 33, is accused of robbing an MJC student of their personal property before attempting to steal a nearby car.

Authorities said August was spotted on the 100 block of College Avenue by Modesto police but was able to escape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of August is asked to contact Modesto Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.