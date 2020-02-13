SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County deputies said $40,000 worth of machinery was stolen off the freeway in Tracy last week.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a mini excavator that was located on westbound Interstate 205 at Paradise Avenue was stolen between 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Deputies said the unknown suspects cut the GPS unit off the machinery and stole the 2015 Takeuchi model TB260 mini excavator, which features an 18″ toothed bucket with a push blade.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the office at 209-468-4400.