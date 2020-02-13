



Searching for the best piercing options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top piercing spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The American Tradition Tattoo

Photo: emilio m./yelp

First on the list is The American Tradition Tattoo. Located at 1219 19th St. in Midtown, the tattoo and piercing spot is the highest-rated piercing spot in Sacramento, boasting five stars out of 397 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chief Piercing

photo: amanda p./yelp

Next up is Midtown’s Chief Piercing, situated at 1018 22nd St., Floor 2. With five stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp, the piercing spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. River City Tattoo

photo: river city tattoo/yelp

Old Sacramento’s River City Tattoo, located at 1021 Second St., Suite 200, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery, tattoo and piercing spot 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews.

4. The Exotic Body

photo: jessica w./yelp

The Exotic Body, a tattoo, piercing and jewelry spot in East Sacramento, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 524 Yelp reviews. Head over to 807 30th St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.