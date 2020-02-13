EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Neighborhood Pizzeria in East Sacramento announced that it will be closing its doors this weekend.

The East Sacramento eatery, which is under the same ownership as Federalist Public House, announced on Instagram that after nearly 11 months of serving up slices and brews to the community, Sunday will be the restaurant’s last day.

“Thank you for allowing us to feed you. Thank you for allowing us to try and show you something new. Thank you for allowing us to feel like neighbors,” the Instagram caption said.

The Neighborhood Pizzeria opened at 5401 H St. to the public in April 2019. For its last weekend, the restaurant said it will remain open for its normal business hours on through Sunday.