



Rancho Cordova (CBS13) — Residents in one quiet Rancho Cordova neighborhood say dragsters have been doing donuts and leaving tracks marks all over the streets.

Neighbor Fred Chavez caught the whole thing on camera. He says the cars pull up to the intersection outside his house, pause, and then take off, spinning in fast circles, making loud noises, and engulfing their cars in smoke.

“You could easily lose control of that and the car could just shoot off and go right into one of our houses,” Chavez said. “It’s a bad decision to do that in the first place, but if you’re going to do that, do it where it won’t in danger other people.“

He’s also concerned about his family.

“My twins almost got hit twice in this last month,” Chavez said.

The church parking lot across the street is also covered in track marks.

”It causes a lot of chaos in the neighborhood. We just want to keep things peaceful,” neighbor Craig Schellenger said. “Why would you want to do that in a church parking lot?”

Neighbors are concerned for kids in the area and say they’ve reported the incidents to police.